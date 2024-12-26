In many homes in Spain, when the Christmas holidays arrive, not everything revolves around seafood or the most luxurious delicacies. There are traditional recipes that do not go out of style and that, in addition to being economical, revive the essence of homemade, cooked with love. One of these dishes is thistle stewed with bechamel, ham and some dried fruit.

This recipe, especially popular in northern regions such as Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja, is the representation of the spirit of the most authentic Christmas cuisine, that of our grandmothers and grandfathers: local ingredients, prepared with great care and a result that conquers all palates. Because at Christmas, simplicity can also be exceptional.

Thistle with bechamel, ham and walnuts

Thistle stewed with bechamel, a Christmas classic. GVTARRA

Ingredients

1 kg fresh thistle or 800 g canned thistle

100 g serrano ham, cut into small cubes

50 g chopped walnuts

500 ml whole milk

40 g of wheat flour

40 gr of butter

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

A pinch of nutmeg

Water and lemon (if we use fresh thistle)





How to make this Christmas recipe

If we use fresh thistle, we must remove the threads from the stalks with the help of a peeler or knife. We chop them into pieces and leave them in soak with water and a squeeze of lemon so that they do not rust. After, We cook the thistle in a pot with water and salt for 25-30 minutesor until we prick with a fork and see that they are tender. We drain and reserve. If we make the recipe with canned thistle, just drain it and rinse it well. On the other hand, in a frying pan, heat olive oil and lightly brown the minced garlic before adding the ham cubes, which we let cook for a couple of minutes so that they release all the fat and flavor. As time passed, we add the chopped walnuts and we sauté them to further enhance their crunchy texture. We reserved for later. Now, in a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat and add the flour while stirring constantly with a whisk until a mixture is formed. homogeneous paste, known as rouxand that it is a little toasted. Little by little, Pour in the hot milk, stirring constantly.r, until we get a thick, lump-free béchamel. We add salt, pepper and nutmeg to taste. With everything cooked, Add the cooked thistle to the pan with the ham and walnuts.. We mix everything carefully so that the flavors integrate with each other. After, pour the bechamel on top and let it cook for a few more minutes over low heat, stirring gently so that the sauce coats all the ingredients well. We serve with some chopped walnuts on top, and enjoy!





Properties and benefits of thistle

Thistle, which is a typical vegetable in the winter season, is a super healthy and nutritious food that, in addition to being the protagonist in Christmas recipes, It provides multiple health benefits.

Thistle stalks blowbackphoto / iStockphoto

This vegetable stands out for its low calorie contentmaking it an ideal option for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. In addition, it is also a food rich in fiber, promoting better health and intestinal transit.

As if that were not enough, the thistle has a large amount of antioxidantsespecially cynarin and flavonoids, which help protect cells from oxidative damage. It is also a very important source of vitamins such as C, which strengthens the immune system during flu season, and minerals such as potassium, which regulates the balance of fluids in the body, and calcium, essential for bone health. For all these reasons, this winter vegetable is more than recommended by specialists.

For every 100 grams thistle contains:

Calories: 17 kcal

Proteins: 1.1 gr

Fats: 0.1 gr

Carbohydrates: 3.9 gr

Fiber: 1.6 gr

Sugars: 0.7 gr

