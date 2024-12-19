In Andalusia there are many towns which are perfect to visit during Christmas, And its impressive architectural heritage looks even more spectacular during the last weeks of the year. But in the southernmost autonomous community of the Iberian Peninsula you can see some of the most beautiful towns from all over Spain, and that is why it is difficult to choose which of them is the best destination for a getaway… and that is why we have asked the AI.

According to ChatGPT, The best town in all of Andalusia to visit at Christmas time is neither Rute nor Carmona nor Mijas, although it is located in the province of Malaga. This is the spectacular town of Ronda, one of the most historic and extraordinary in Spain. According to the AI, at Christmas this town “it has a special charm”, And if it is already an absolute marvel at any time of the year, during these weeks it takes on even greater charm.

A million Christmas lights among incredible jewels

Christmas decorations on the streets of the city of Ronda, Andalusia, Spain Oleksandr Prykhodko

As can be read on the Ronda City Council website, more than a million lights They illuminate the main streets and squares of the town. With this light display, the town’s great attractions such as the New Bridge or the Bullring They take on an incomparable beauty, which makes this magnificent place even more beautiful. Furthermore, during the weeks before and on holidays there is a endless activities that complement the Christmas decoration.

Among these leisure options there are from zambombas that liven up the most central streets of the town to shows for all types of audiences, and the fact is that the Christmas weeks in Ronda They live in a very special way. Therefore, it is not surprising that ChatGPT claims that it is the best town in Andalusia to make a getaway during the last weeks of the year, as it combines sublime architecture and monuments with a very intense Christmas spirit.





How to get to Ronda

To reach the heart of the Serranía de Ronda and be able to contemplate all the Christmas wonders that there are in the town, you just have to take the A-357 from the city of Malaga, and then do the same with the A-637 near the Guadalteba Reservoir. That same road takes you directly to Ronda, on a journey that is barely one hour and 20 minutes.

