In recent weeks, Club América's interest in hiring a left back has been reported. Omar Campos and Gerardo Arteaga were the favorite options of the azulcrema board, but they could not reach an agreement with Santos Laguna or KRC Genk to obtain any of these signings. According to a surprising report, the new defender of the Águilas will be Cristian Calderón, former player of Chivas de Guadalajara.
According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, 'Chicote' is nowhere near becoming a new member of Club América. After leaving the Sacred Flock, it seemed that the left back had an agreement to return to play with Necaxa.
However, according to what Merlo revealed, América entered into the negotiation and made a very attractive offer to the former Chivas de Guadalajara player.
The 26-year-old player, originally from Tepic, Nayarit, never ended up establishing himself with Chivas de Guadalajara. 'Chicote' Calderón joined the rojiblanco team for the 2019 Apertura and played a total of 111 games with this institution.
However, his time in the Sacred Flock was marred by his off-field controversies and his indiscipline.
It will be interesting to see how the American fans receive him, since, playing with Chivas, he eliminated the Águilas in the quarterfinals of Guardianes 2020.
