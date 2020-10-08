Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who took the VRS to contest the election, has neither got a ticket from the Buxar Assembly seat nor was fielded for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. Overall, this time the leaf of Gupteshwar Pandey to get a political ticket has been completely cut. There was a possibility about Gupteshwar Pandey that he could be nominated from Nitish Kumar’s JDU Buxar seat, but this seat went to BJP’s account. Even after this, when the list of candidates of JDU came, Gupteshwar Pandey’s name was not from anywhere in it. Apart from this, Gupteshwar Pandey was also expected to contest from Buxar seat in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-election, but there NDA announced its candidate.

Even after BJP’s account in Buxar’s seat, there was an expectation that Gupteshwar Pandey would contest the by-election from Valmiki Nagar, but JDU has announced to make Sunil Kumar, son of late MP Baidyanath Mahato, his candidate. The bypoll is due to the death of JDU MP Baidyanath Mahato. At the same time, BJP has fielded Parashuram Chaturvedi from Buxar seat. However, Gupteshwar Pandey’s political choice has not ended this year.

Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing in JDU list, said – I am not contesting assembly elections

Political matters experts say that Gupteshwar Pandey can be made a member of Bihar Legislative Council. However, Gupteshwar Pandey will not contest this time. After not being named in JDU’s list from anywhere, Pandey wrote that he will not contest this time. There is nothing to be disappointed or disappointed in it. My life has been spent in struggle and will continue to serve the public all my life.

However, this is not the first time Gupteshwar Pandey has taken VRS to contest from Buxar Lok Sabha seat. Even before that he had taken VRS to contest elections in 2009, but due to not getting tickets, he came back to service.

It is worth mentioning that JDU has released the list of 115 candidates. JDU has given seven of its 122 seats to its partner and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular. The JDU has made most of its ministers and party members changed into candidates. Chandrika Rai, father of Aishwarya, wife of Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, has been fielded by JDU as its candidate from Parsa. He joined JDU on August 20 after leaving RJD. Chandrika Rai, son of former Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai, has been a six-time MLA from this seat in Saran district.