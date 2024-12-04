Choose the Ideal look for the company dinner It is, perhaps, one of the stylistic dramas of the moment: we want to be elegant, but with clothes that reflect our personality and style. That is to say, we don’t necessarily want to wear black and a sparkly blouse as tradition dictates; but we also want to make sure that we are correct and do not clash.

For all those who have identified themselves, we can solve the problem in two words: chocolate brown. What is already undoubtedly one of the most desired colors of the season, is also one of the most versatile options for those who want to radiate style and elegance without falling into classic ‘total black’.

With the appearance of dark tones, but with a sweeter touch, chocolate brown is perfect to wear to events where we need balance the sober point with the striking. A color that improves when we combine it with its subtones and that elevates the essence of any garment, from a blouse to a coat. And, yes, we have proof of this: the most beautiful winter pants to cause a sensation at your company dinner.

Chocolate brown pants to be fashionable

With a straight cut and style ideal for use with boots of all heights, these Cortefiel pants are a guaranteed success for winter. With a resin effect that gives it a distinctive and elegant touch, these jeans are committed to high rise and narrow hem reminiscent of skinny jeans, but without completely embracing the ankle.

It has a resinous effect that generates a certain shine and is reminiscent of skin. Cortefiel





buy for 35.99 euros



They succeed, among other reasons, for having a reducing effect of up to one sizea characteristic they owe to the internal reinforcement in the hip and thigh area that helps define the silhouette. Of course, they are not less comfortable or more oppressive if we buy them in the size that corresponds to us, which, at the moment, are all available.

It should be noted that, in addition, these Cortefiel pants are on sale and, now, They cost 40% less than usualso you save 24 euros on your purchase.

