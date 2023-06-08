In an exclusive interview with the Spanish sports media ‘Sport’ and ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the Argentine star announced his decision to continue his career in the United States with the team of which David Beckham is one of the owners. ‘La Pulga’ reportedly received a historic offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, but ultimately ended up opting for the Miami team. He, too, will not return to Barcelona.

“I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still do not have it 100% closed or something is missing, but hey, we decided to continue the path there,” Leo Messi, world champion with Argentina, commented to the Spanish newspapers. Sport’ and ‘Sports World’.

The offer of the American team Inter Miami would include a salary of approximately 200 million dollars a year, in addition to a percentage of the sales that the German brand ‘Adidas’ generates, being the firm that sponsors all the teams in the league, and another percentage of profits for the MLS streaming platform, ‘AppleTV+’.

The ’10’ would have rejected a contract that would be around 300 million dollars a year offered by Al-Hilial, which, if he had accepted it, would have made him the highest paid athlete in the world today, however, Messi ruled out that his decision was driven by money.

“If it had been a matter of money, I would have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me and the truth is that my decision goes elsewhere and not for money,” said the Argentine star, who also did not hide his desire for return to the club with which he won everything, FC Barcelona.

“LaLiga had given the OK, but it’s not real that the decision is mine either because there are many things missing and it’s a long summer in which I don’t want to go through what I already went through,” Messi mentioned about how the ambiguity of the regulations LaLiga financial institutions instilled doubts in him about whether his return to Barça could materialize.

With this announcement, Lionel Messi ends his football stage in the European elite, after 17 seasons at FC Barcelona and 2 years at Paris Saint-Germain. At 35 years old, what many consider to be the best player in history will try his luck in what he was the team with the lowest scoring this season in MLS.

