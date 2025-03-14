Feeding correctly is key to maintaining good health. In this sense, fruits play a fundamental role in a balanced diet, since they contribute Vitamins, minerals and antioxidants essential for the organism. However, Not all fruits have the same amount of nutrientsand the renowned cardiologist Aurelio Rojas, known in social networks as ‘Doctor Rojas’, has revealed what it is The healthiest according to science.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the specialist raises a question to his followers: “What is the healthiest fruit according to science?” Many might think of the bananahe avocadothe blueberriesthe apple wave pineapplebecause all of them are recognized for their health benefits. However, Rojas clarifies that There is a fruit that surpasses them all in nutritional terms.

This fruit, according to the cardiologist, contains even Eight more nutrients That an apple, which makes it a real jewel. In addition, it emphasizes that it is especially beneficial for the digestive systemsince “it is very rich in fiber, facilitating your digestion.”

The benefits of the healthiest fruit according to science

One of the most important aspects of this fruit is its low glycemic indexwhich means that Help regulate sugar levels In blood and “it allows you to reduce your insulin peaks,” explains Rojas. This characteristic makes it an excellent option for those who seek to control their weight or prevent metabolic diseases such as diabetes.









But its benefits do not end there. This fruit is a Exceptional source of vitamins essential for the organism. “And it is very rich in vitamins such as E, K and C,” details the specialist. Specifically, its content in Vitamin c It is surprising, since “it is practically twice as vitamin C than an orange.” This makes it a powerful antioxidant which reinforces the immune system and prevents diseases. “Both vitamin E, vitamin C, are powerful antioxidants and anti -inflammator Reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Finally, the doctor reveals the mystery and confirms what is the healthiest fruit according to science: “And in case you had not guessed, the fruit is kiwi.” And he points out that his usual intakeaccording to multiple studies, not only improves digestion and reinforces the immune system, but also “decreases the amount of fat in your body and decreases cholesterol.”