Losing hair is one of the greatest fears of many men. Although today there are different treatments to stop or even reverse hair loss, these are usually uncomfortable, long and, in many cases, quite expensive. Therefore, prevention remains the key to preventing the problem from moving forward.

The nutritionist has recently spoken on this subject Luis Zamora, That in an intervention in the ‘Dare’ program, by Cadena Dial, he explained that one of the most important factors for healthy and strong hair is food.

According to the expert, there are a series of foods that provide specific nutrients so that the scalp receives oxygen and minerals. Vitamin C plays a fundamental role in this process, since it contributes to collagen production – a key protein for hair structure – and improves iron absorption. We can find this vitamin in fruits such as kiwi or vegetables such as red pepper and citrus fruits in general.

Iron is another great protagonists: its presence in the diet, through red meat, legumes, broccoli or seafood such as clams and mussels, ensures that oxygen reaches the hair follicles correctly. The lack of this mineral has been linked by Viñas Laboratories to certain cases of capillary fall, especially in women.









In addition, we must not forget to include Omega 3 sourceslike salmon and nuts, which strengthen hair and keep it thick. These foods also contain copper, mineral that favors the production of melanin, responsible for hair color. Other recommended foods are linen, oats and chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa, for its contribution in magnesium.

Other important aspects

The nutritionist recalls that, in addition to the diet, there are other important aspects that we must take into account if we want to keep a strong hair. One of its recommendations is the use of nutritional accessories such as beer yeast. This supplement stands out for its vitamins of group B, essential amino acids and phosphorus, elements that, according to Zamora, help improve both health and hair appearance.

Daily care habits are also fundamental. Zamora underlines the importance of washing hair correctly: always do it smoothly, using fingers and products that adapt to each type of hair. The use of conditioner is another step that should not be skipped, always applying it in media and tips, never at the root, as well as capillary masks.