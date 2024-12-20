Neither baking soda nor ammonia: the definitive trick to remove carpet stains in minutes

Carpets can give us a lot of joy at home. They keep the house warm, decorate and visually separate the different spaces of a room. But its maintenance can be difficult. No matter how consistent we are in maintaining our carpets, a single food stain can ruin the entire process. We may be tempted to use baking soda and ammonia, and although it may work in some cases, it is generally inadvisable:

Disadvantages of baking soda: Although baking soda is very useful for removing non-greasy stains, as it has a great ability to neutralize the color of the dirt, in the long run it can weigh down the carpet fibers, even if we are consistent with the use of the vacuum cleaner.

Disadvantages of Ammonia: Ammonia can damage carpet fabric with prolonged use. Additionally, if we have territorial pets, such as cats, it can attract and stimulate them to urinate on the carpet.

What to do before removing a carpet stain





Before we get to work and remove a stain from the carpet, there are three steps we must follow before removing it. With this we will make the cleaning process easier and prevent the stain from spreading or leaving smudges:

Speed: it is vital that when the carpet is stained you hurry to remove the stain. If the dirt dries out, it will be much more difficult to remove. Pat rather than rub: If you see a stain on your carpet, you may be tempted to rub it in a hurry. We advise against doing this, as rubbing can cause dirt to penetrate further into the fibres. Instead, dab with a cloth to absorb the bulk of the stain. Avoid brushes: we can think that due to its friction capacity, a brush will be very useful when removing a stain. But the force you can apply to the brush can cause damage to the carpet. We recommend that you use a cloth instead. If your rug is light colored or white, make sure the cloth is of good quality or colorfast, otherwise you could accidentally dye your rug.

How to clean your carpet without baking soda or ammonia

There are numerous methods to clean carpet stains without using baking soda or ammonia. Remember, as we have explained before, be quick, do not rub and use the appropriate products to treat the stain. You should also keep in mind that carpet cleaners will always give you better results than any home remedy, but it is normal for a stain to catch you unexpectedly:

Salt: for fresh wine stains, salt can be your great ally. In contact with the stain it has a good absorbent capacity and also has a very gentle exfoliating power that will not compromise the fibers of the carpet. First, throw a generous handful of salt on the stain. Let it sit briefly, the salt will remove the moisture from the stain and some of the dirt. Then, use your trusty vacuum cleaner and run it over the stain. If there are still remains, repeat all the steps.

Dishwasher detergent: If the stain is dry, your best ally is dishwasher detergent and cold water. Mix the detergent with a little water and apply it to the stain. Let it sit for an hour, the moisture from the mixture should rehydrate the stain. Dry the carpet with a cloth. If the stain persists, repeat the process. Alternatively, you can try the salt method.

Vinegar: perfect for eliminating bad odors that stains can leave on carpets. The bad smell in a carpet can be very persistent, so it is important that you try to remove it. If a carpet becomes damp again, the bad odor could reappear. To avoid this, you can use vinegar. We recommend that you use alcohol, unless your carpet has very long fibers, as it can damage them. Dampen the cloth with vinegar and use it on the carpet by tapping. Let it dry and vacuum.

How to maintain a rug





To avoid having to use any of these tricks on your carpet, it is important that you be consistent with daily maintenance. A few changes to your routine can help you avoid the dreaded stain. To avoid stains, it is important that you do not expose the carpet to dirt: