Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s campaign design is “Ayuso y libertad”. That is, the candidate, with her profile, throwing herself behind her back as in a very personalistic pulse the dispute against the Government of Pedro Sánchez and, in an ideological key, “recover the classic values ​​that had been lost from the PP”, according to sources from his team. Neither the former presidents Aznar and Rajoy, nor the former Madrid president and mentor Esperanza Aguirre, nor any territorial baron of the party have been invited to the official campaign. With Casado he will act only twice.

“I introduce myself. The project is headed by me. The Community I have thrown it behind my back. And so I intend to continue doing it ”. Isabel Díaz Ayuso made it very clear a week ago in an interview on EsRadio, and Pablo Casado interpreted the message perfectly when he promised in response that he would have “hands free”. The drawing of the 15 days of her official campaign, to which EL PAÍS has had access, confirms that the popular candidate for the 4-M elections in Madrid has fully imposed her criteria without interference, for now, by the national apparatus of the PP. In Ayuso’s roadmap to pass this test, the performance with Casado on the same stage for two days is contemplated (this coming weekend in a town in the north and at the close), although this Tuesday the popular leader will attend as invited to an informative breakfast in which the candidate will reveal some promise of her program. These types of ads will not be the strong point of the campaign either. There will be proposals – a hundred have been counted – “but above all there will be an ideological confrontation without complexes from the classical principles of the PP with the left.

More information

Several members of his team emphasize, in this sense, that they have observed “great enthusiasm among the voters of the PP who were unmotivated with the most decaffeinated positions of recent times.” A few days ago, one of those responsible heard from former president José María Aznar: “Ayuso has recovered the values ​​that identify the PP.” Aznar, in any case, will not participate in public support events with Ayuso, nor will Mariano Rajoy, Esperanza Aguirre, or any regional president. Casado did appear in the Catalan elections together with the headliner of his party, Alejandro Fernández.

Ayuso’s strategists greatly differentiate between that “personalist” style and “doing a Feijóo”, alluding to the type of electoral tours of the president of the Xunta de Galicia, in which his name and face prevail. “This will not be the case here, Ayuso will hold an institutional act every morning as president, will hold an interview every day, many with international media, and in the afternoon she will star in a rally with one of her advisers, but always surrounded by the logo, the brand and the music of the PP well visible ”. They maintain with their internal data that it does not need surprise incorporations: “95% of the voters already know it and we are in 41% of the vote, almost double that of the PSOE.” The only help that has been requested and accepted from the national leadership has been to assume the visual realization of these party acts.