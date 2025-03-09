Throughout Spain there are Fantastic spas Where guests can relax during a dream weekend, such as Archena, Panticosa or Mondariz, which are some of the most famous. Of course, there are also many other hot spring complexes than They have less renown among those who seek to enjoy a few days of well -being tourism, but which are equally fascinating, as is the case with Baños de Vilo, in the province of Malaga.

This Natural spa is located in the Municipal term of Periana, in the easternmost area of ​​the Malaga territory (in fact it borders Granada). In addition to having Thermal waters Ideal to find the long -awaited tranquility, it is also one of the places that best views has all Andalusia, and that is that from the environment you can contemplate everything A sea of ​​olive trees that makes the experience of bathing in their pools even more spectacular

Vilo baths: Thermal paradise in full nature

On the right shore of the Guido stream are this incredible pool has the hot springs “Sulfhydric, magnetic-calcical and nitrogenous waters”, as stated on the website of the Diputación de Málaga, and maintain a 21 ° C temperature. In addition, they are very beneficial for those who suffer from skin diseases Thanks to its multiple properties.

Although its origin is not clarified, it has been a Important place for neighbors of the Picanies of Periana, including Vila’s bathrooms. After years of abandonment, You can already enjoy their waters with healing properties, but they are also nestled in a Natural environment that only adds splendor to an already wonderful place east of the province.

The municipality of Periana is in full Axarquía region, one of the most impressive of Málaga thanks to the thousands of copies of olive trees that is in it. Therefore, take a dip in the natural spa of the Baños de Vila and then explore the fantastic places that surround it is A perfect excursion For all those who want to flee from the routine and stress of the great city.

How to get to the Baños de Vilo

The district of vilo bathrooms is so Only 50 minutes by road from the city of Malaga. To get from the city, there are only Take the A-45 to the town of Casabermeja, where you must turn by The A-356 To finally face A-7204.

