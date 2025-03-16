The skin has become the matter of the moment, we can see it on social networks, more and more professionals or ‘influencers’ that give their tips or tricks to maintain good care of the complexion. This is especially important when menopause arrives and consequently the skin deteriorates, leading to the appearance of wrinkles, sagging, dehydration or darkened spots. However, we can avoid or delay these effects and signs of age with a specific product. This has revealed an expert who has gained a lot of popularity in Spain.

Helena Sas, which has her aesthetic clinic that receives the same name, has shared through her social networks The secret to curb skin aging. We do not talk about any anti -aging cream, retinol or supplements, it is something much simpler, which makes even more importance for those who spend many hours in front of a screen.

What cream is good not to age the face?



Woman applying cream Getty images

The aestheticist has explained in a video posted on Tiktok that beyond anti -aging creams or retinol, there is a product that is “the most important.” It refers to sunscreen, “The most important product for anti -aging. We all know it, sun protection: winter, summer, rain, “he adds. In addition, he emphasizes the importance of using protector in people who work for the computer or telework,” it is much more important, because all spotlight. You are not going to get Moreno, spots are going to leave, “he concludes.

This statement has been supported by other experts, in fact, a study published in ANNALS OF INTERNAL MEDICINE showed that regular use of sun protection delays skin aging in healthy medium -age men and women. For its part, the Spanish Association Against CancerHe revealed that more than 2 million skin cancers are diagnosed a year, being the melanoma the most frequent among women. In this way, we are not only preventing the appearance of wrinkles or spots, but we are protecting our health. But in addition to using sunscreen there are Other habits that can help protect the skin and delay your aging.





How to delay skin aging?



Food plays a fundamental role in skin care. Yuri Arcurs Peopleimages.com

We know that sun protection is essential To maintain good skin care, and prevent skin conditions. Now, experts recommend following other habits to further improve this process. From the May Clinic They warn about the importance of not smoking: “It gives your skin a seasoned appearance and Contributes to wrinkle formation“They point out.

In addition, it narrows small blood vessels found in the most superficial layers of the skin, which decreases blood flow and gives a more pale appearance to the skin. This also eliminates oxygen and nutrients that are important for good skin health. On the other hand, this bad habit It also damages collagen and elastinfibers that provide strength and elasticity to the skin. Similarly, facial expressions are made when smoking that can contribute to wrinkle formation.

Professionals too They recommend following a healthy dietsince it can help see you and feel better. In this sense, you must include meals such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. As they add, it has been shown that a diet with high fish oil or fish oil supplements and low -healthy fats and processed or refined carbohydrates, I could promote younger skin.

Similarly, drinking a lot of water helps keep the skin hydrated. We cannot forget about stress controlOtherwise “the dermis can become more sensitive,” they say. Therefore, it is advisable to carry out some techniques such as sleeping enough, set reasonable limits, cut your “pending tasks” list and find time to do things you enjoy. You can practice activities such as dance, which has great power to reduce stress in women and release endorphins.

