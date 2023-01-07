For many, Carlos Acevedo is the best goalkeeper of the new generation of Mexican soccer. The Santos goalkeeper has shown outstanding skills under the three sticks, which is why it was expected that he could sneak in at least as the third goalkeeper in the world cup. However, this option did not materialize, although this does not detract from the great sporting moment that the ‘Guardian’ is experiencing.
The present as well as the brilliant future of Acevedo led the two most popular teams in the country to knock on Santos’s door and ask about the possible signing of the goalkeeper. The first of the two to try was América, seeing Carlos as the perfect generational replacement for Guillermo Ochoa. Days later it was Chivas who contacted Grupo Orlegi to find out the availability of the ‘Guardian’, however, both clubs had to step back due to a specific factor, the player’s price.
Both clubs were informed by Grupo Orlegi that there is indeed a willingness to sell the Mexican, however, they will not do so for less than 9 million dollars, an amount that neither América nor Chivas can afford right now and for which, they had to forget, at least in this winter market, to be able to bring Acevedo to their squads, betting on the goalkeepers they have at their disposal. It is not ruled out that some of the two teams return in the summer with a much fuller portfolio and healthier finances.
#América #Chivas #lucky #sign #Carlos #Acevedo
Leave a Reply