It may never be known what the unidentified flying objects shot down last week by US fighter jets were, but the US is beginning to speculate and disregard others. To begin with, this Monday they insisted that there is no indication that they are aliens – the most absurd thesis, but one that a general had preferred not to rule out, giving wings to speculation. This Tuesday, in addition, the spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, added that nothing indicates either — “for now” — that they are Chinese artifacts, such as the balloon shot down the previous week.

Neither aliens nor Chinese. The thesis that makes its way is that they were harmless objects, probably balloons or similar gadgets, that were launched for commercial or research purposes, as Kirby explained this Tuesday in a telephone press conference. The day before he had already explained that, at least apparently, the devices did not have their own propulsion mechanisms, but moved at the mercy of the wind. This Tuesday he has insisted that there are no indications that they belong to the intelligence services of other countries.

“The possibility that they are balloons simply linked to commercial or research entities and, therefore, benign, is not ruled out. That very well could be, or could emerge, as a primary explanation here,” Kirby said. There are no certainties either, he has admitted to her.

unrecovered remains

The spokesman for the National Security Council has acknowledged that finding the remains of the demolished objects is being a difficult task and that it is possible that they will not be recovered. To begin with, they were small objects that have received the impact of a short-range missile at thousands of meters of altitude. In addition, they have fallen in areas that are difficult to access.

The one shot down on Friday came down over US territorial waters north of Alaska, largely frozen over in the dead of winter. The one on Saturday, in a remote and rugged area of ​​northwest Canada. And the wreckage from the one shot down on Sunday is believed to have sunk to the depths of Lake Huron. Kirby has confirmed that the fighter that fired at this latest object, apparently octagonal in shape, missed the first missile launch from it.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

After the appearance of the Chinese balloon equipped with antennas and to which Washington attributes espionage purposes (which China denies), the United States has adjusted the parameters of its radars. It’s usually difficult to detect objects moving at high altitude and low speed, but with these filter changes, several unidentified flying objects turned up in the past week. Air forces shot down one over northern Alaskan waters on Friday, another over Canada’s Yukon region on Saturday and a third over Lake Huron on Sunday.

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for more transparency and information regarding these incidents. This Tuesday, representatives of the Biden government have gone to the Senate to give explanations behind closed doors about the latest incidents.

The Republicans criticized the president of the United States, Joe Biden, for allowing the Chinese balloon to cross the country from end to end without bringing it down first, something that the Government justified in the risks that the fall of the remains could pose for the population on land. In addition, Kirby replied this Monday from the lectern in the White House press room that the alleged Chinese espionage program was already underway during the presidency of Donald Trump: “It worked during the previous Administration, but they did not detect it. We detect it. We track it. And we have been studying it carefully to learn as much as we can,” he noted.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.