The premiere of the 2024 season of 'At the bottom there is room' is getting closer and closer and fans can't wait any longer. Fans of the successful series America TV They are looking forward to the day when its official release date is revealed to enjoy new adventures in Las Nuevas Lomas again. At the moment, the names of some of the new actors who will be in the new installment are already known; However, their respective characters and the role they will play in the story are still secrets that have been kept under seven keys.

The wait for the return of 'AFHS' caused fans to begin to weave a large number of theories regarding one of its previews, which shows us a funeral. The desire to know who died caused them to flood social networks with their conjectures and hypotheses. Do you want to know what they said? Here we tell you everything about it.

What is the trailer for 'At the bottom there is a place 2024' that gave you something to talk about?

The trailer that left all fans of 'At the bottom there is room' with a series of questions was the last one, which was released last Monday, March 25. In it you can see the Gonzales family dressed in black and in a cemetery accompanying a coffin. With them are Cristóbal and Diego Montalbán, who are seen crying.

However, despite the great sadness that overwhelms those present, the one who is most affected is 'Jimmy', who steps away from the place for a moment and hears the voice of Alessia, who, as we remember, was stabbed in the last episode of the previous season of the series.

But while one might imagine that the funeral is dedicated to Alessiamany on the networks began to create rumors in the absence of other characters, who could lose their lives due to their actions in last year's grand finale.

Who died in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Although there are great options that this scene is about a bad dream of 'Jimmy', the fans of 'At the bottom there is room' did not waste time and were encouraged to throw out some names of who the deceased would be.

Many pointed out that it could be Don Gilbertothe patriarch of the Gonzales family, who could have lost his life due to his advanced age, but this theory was dismissed by other Internet users, who indicated that it would make no sense for the Montalbán family to mourn their loss.

Another name that gained more strength was joel, the eldest son of 'Charo', who was 'murdered' by Maruja, 'Paty's' aunt, in one of the previous previews presented by the series. This fact would have led to his burial, since he is not seen in the video presented on the official Instagram and TikTok accounts of 'AFHS'.

“What if it's Joel?”asked one of the followers of the fiction, in response to the doubts of other fans, who revealed various names in a clear sign of desperation at the delay in the premiere of a new season of the beloved series.

However, this scene would be about the funeral for Alessia and the fans' comments would have originated from a confusion, since in the horizontal video that was released on the account Youtube of the series does show Joel and Don Gilberto present at the sad event.

When does the new season of 'At the bottom there is room' start?

To date, no one from the production side 'There is room at the bottom' or actors gave any clue about the release date of season 11 of the series. In fact, in one of the trailers that it released on its networks, a date is shown, Tuesday, March 26, which would be the day they finally announce its premiere.

Don Gilberto and Joel do appear in the new spot for the new season of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Various rumors indicate that the series would return on Monday, April 8, 2024after the end of 'Super Ada' and after the Easter holidays.

