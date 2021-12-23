But the competition recently moved outside the stadium, when Ghazl El-Mahalla took a surprising step by establishing a private football company, and putting it on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, becoming the first club in the history of Egypt to do so.

Al-Ahly had established a football company, with its president, businessman close to the club, Yassin Mansour, and his deputy, Mustafa Murad Fahmy, former Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), with the membership of the retired Al-Ahly star Hossam Ghaly, who recently became a member of the club’s board of directors and left his position in the company.

Zamalek also announced its intention to establish a football company through the temporary committee that was assigned to run it headed by Hussein Labib, but the idea faltered for financial reasons.

Mahalla surprise

Ghazl El-Mahalla Club assigned the task of offering its own football company on the Egyptian Stock Exchange to Prime Capital, to end the private subscription with a value of at least 37 million Egyptian pounds.

Work is currently underway to finalize the prospectus for the public offering, in preparation for offering a share of Ghazl El-Mahalla Football Company on the Egyptian Stock Exchange during the next few days.

A source at the Ministry of Business Sector told Sky News Arabia: “Ghazl El-Mahalla Football Company intends to offer a stake that exceeds 60 percent of its capital, estimated at 200 million pounds.”

He added: “65 million pounds of the capital of the Mahalla Football Company, will represent the value of the in-kind share of the contribution of the Misr Spinning and Weaving Company in Mahalla al-Kubra, which is usufruct rights in the stadium and 3 other stadiums and the trade name for a period of 20 years, while the rest of the estimated value of 135 million is subtracted in the stock exchange, from Of these, 37 million were through a private placement, and 98 million were through a public offering.

Al-Ahly Study

On the other hand, Al-Ahly’s board of directors is still studying the possibility of offering the shares of Al-Ahly Football Company on the stock exchange, but so far the club’s president, Mahmoud Al-Khatib, and the company’s president, Yassin Mansour, have not reached a final decision.

The club’s board of directors decided to postpone the offering of the company’s shares on the stock exchange until the matter is studied in all its aspects, and the benefits and drawbacks of the move are determined before making the final decision.