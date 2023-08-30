Will it be Group 5, Harmony 10, Agua Marina or Corazón Serrano? A publication on the social networks of one of these groups has revealed which is the Peruvian cumbia group that has the most listened to album on Spotify. The group in question revealed the details through instagram and thanked his audience for all the support they receive.

Which group has the most listened to Peruvian cumbia album on Spotify?

Grupo 5 is the group that stands out the most with its brand new album ‘Noche de oro’, a compilation of the mythical concert they gave for the 50th anniversary of its foundation. “Thank you, dear public, for positioning ‘golden night’ on Spotify as the most listened to Peruvian cumbia album”, said the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén.

What other artists participated in the album ‘Noche de oro’ by Grupo 5?

The production features several national and international artists who came to Peru for the concert. Below is the complete detail.

Noel Schajris

Mariana Seoane

eddy herrera

Daniela Darcourt

gianmarco

Angela Leiva

Mauricio Mesones

marine water

José Alberto ‘the Canary’

Luis Enrique.

Publication made on the social networks of Group 5. Photo: capture/Group 5/Instagram

Before the announcement of ‘Gold Group’, the reactions of the users congratulated the group. “What a beautiful repertoire to enjoy from start to finish!” Said an Internet user. “I listen to them morning, afternoon and part of the night,” she reads in another comment.