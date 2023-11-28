Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 16:19



| Updated 8:03 p.m.

Neither ecclesial pedophilia nor the political situation in our country, marked by the birth of the new Government of Pedro Sánchez, came up in the conversation of more than two hours that the members of the Episcopal Conference had this Tuesday with Pope Francis in the Vatican. Spanish (EEC). The meeting was instead focused on the situation of the seminaries after they were subject to an inspection earlier this year ordered by the Holy See. “We did not come with the danger that some feared that they were going to pull our ears, but it has been a cordial dialogue,” said Cardinal Juan José Omella, archbishop of Barcelona, ​​president of the EEC and one of the men of the Francisco’s maximum confidence in our country.

Although this unusual convocation in Rome of all active Spanish bishops occurred shortly after the publication of the controversial report of the ombudsman on ecclesial pedophilia, this thorny issue did not come up in the meeting with Francis. “The issue of abuse has not been specifically addressed,” said Jesús Vidal, auxiliary bishop of Madrid and president of the episcopal subcommittee for seminaries. What Jorge Mario Bergoglio did emphasize is the importance of taking care of “the entire psychological dimension” of future priests, so that they reach the priesthood as “mature and free people, capable of developing a full life.” The meeting also addressed the need to continue unifying the seminaries of the different dioceses, in order to respond to the decline in vocations and improve the training of future priests.

Although it was not certain that the Pontiff would be present due to the lung inflammation he has suffered since last Saturday – in fact he will not attend the Dubai climate summit this weekend – the prelates claimed to have found him fully recovered. “If we didn’t find out that he had been sick, we wouldn’t even find out,” declared Joseba Segura, bishop of Bilbao, while Fernando Prado, head of the diocese of San Sebastián, reported for his part that he had seen it “wonderfully.” This Tuesday’s meeting, which was promoted by the dicastery for the Clergy, lasted in total for around five hours, in which the Pope was present for two of them. There are only two precedents in recent years in which episcopates from a specific country have been summoned to the Vatican without it being an ‘ad limina’ visit, which is usually carried out by prelates to Rome every five years. They featured the bishops of Ireland and Chile and in both cases the meetings were motivated by sexual abuse.