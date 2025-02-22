Everyone is alert after NASA’s news that there is a Meteorite addressing Earth with an impact risk that varies daily and that is not known for sure. Space is mostly unknown, and every day thousands of specialists are dedicated to trying to discover the mysteries and dangers that surround us.

Technological advances allow workers of space agencies to know the secrets that the cosmos hides, one of them is the NASA James Webb Space Telescopethe undoubted protagonist of a New discovery that experts have in suspense for its curious characteristics.

This finding has demonstrated the existence of an exoplanet, baptized as GJ 1214 B, which is at a distance of 48 light years from the earth. The new mass found has received the denomination of ‘Subneptune’which is granted to those planets that are bigger than ours but smaller than Neptune and that are comparable due to their rocky or soda composition.

Image of a new planet | POT

Experts have taken more than ten years to study the composition of this planet that Orbit in a M starvery common and much more red and cold than the sun. The mystery of this exoplanet is given by its complexity of detection and understanding since it is completely covered by a thick layer of clouds that hinders the work of NASA workers.

One of the elements that has most caught the attention of the scientific community are the materials that make up the planet, very unusual in our solar system. It is believed that it is composed of water and methane, which suggests an aquatic origin, but it is still necessary to carry out more research to really know the unknowns That hides this new finding.