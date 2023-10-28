Neirone – An 18 month old child was hospitalized this morning after ingesting a sachet of Voltaren. it happened in Donega, a hamlet of Neirone shortly after half past 11. The parents raised the alarm and called 112 requesting an ambulance. Rescuers attended the scene Gattorna Red Cross and the medical staff of 118. The child was accompanied in code yellow to the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. His condition is not believed to be serious and the police have been informed of the matter.