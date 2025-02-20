Neinver has reached a sales record in the 2024 year, achieving a total of 1,627 million euros, which represents an 8% increase compared to the previous year. This Spanish multinational manages 20 centers in Europeincluding 16 ‘outlets’ and four commercial and leisure parks. According to the company’s statement, more than 69 million visitors went through their facilities in countries such as Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland, where the average spending per visitor increased 6%.

The markets that have grown the most They are Netherlands, which experienced a 19%increase, thanks to the incorporation of 19 new brands, followed by Spain with an increase of 13%. For the CEO of Neinver, Daniel Losantos “Our Portfolio has excelled with increases in sales, visits and an increasing demand for premises, consolidating the growth trend despite a challenging market context.” Losantos also underlines the high occupation of the centers that registered an occupation rate of 98%, which in their words represents a historical maximum.

Neinver experienced one strong demand for commercial spaceswith the signing of 412 agreements. Among the new additions to the commercial offer, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as the expansion of Skechers, Only, Inequal and Jack & Jones in Amsterdam The Style Outlets (Netherlands).

Il Lanificio has debuted in the centers of Amsterdam and Roppenheim The Style Outlets (France), while the Bestseller Group has entered with Jack & Jones in all Factory Centers (Poland), in addition to Roppenheim. Guess has reinforced his Gliwice presence (Poland), Krakow (Poland) and Castel Guelfo The Style Outlets (Italy). Le Creuset and Vero Fashion have opted for Halle Leipzig the Style Outlets (Germany).









In it Sports segmentAdidas has expanded his store in Factory Poznan (Poland) and in Las Rozas The Style Outlets (Madrid), introducing the concept of The Pulse in Spain. Puma has also doubled its space in the center of Las Rozas and launched its first Puma Kids store in Getafe (Madrid), while Asics has debuted in the center of Amsterdam.

Other brands such as Samsonite, Grupo VF (with Vans and Napapijri), Jott, Munich, Swarovski and the Mondadori bookstore have chosen the Neinver centers to continue growing. In addition, Lefties has opened in Nassica (Madrid) a place of 4,500 square meters, one of the largest in the country.

In 2024 Restoration has gained weight until it represents 10% From total sales and has grown more than 10% compared to 2023. Starbucks and Popeyes have expanded their presence, while new concepts such as Chalito, Harry, Miscusi, Parma Menu, Love It and I Love Poke have reached the centers.

Neinver continues to advance in its continuous improvement plan of the centers with Reforms and extensions To reinforce its assets in a market where the Outlet channel gains prominence. Thus has completed the renewal of an interior square in Getafe (Madrid) and has started the works of the new restoration square in Castel Guellfo (Italy), as well as improvements in landscaping and rest areas. In addition, in Las Rozas (Madrid), reform work has begun to modernize design, optimize access and add new restoration spaces.