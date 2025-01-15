The three large residential developers listed in Spain assure that the measure proposed by Sánchez to limit the purchase of housing to non-resident non-EU residents would have little impact on their accounts.

Specifically, in the case of Neinor, in 2024 these buyers only represented 2% of its sales. In the case of the developer led by Borja García-Egotxeaga, 90% of the sales were carried out by Spanish citizens, while 8% corresponded to citizens of the European Union or non-EU residents.

After the announcement by the President of the Government, Neinor closed the day on Monday with a drop in the stock market of 6.94%, although, after making these figures public, Real estate securities ended Tuesday’s day with a rise of 3.73%.

In the case of Aedas Homes, which works with a higher cost housing profile, the impact would not be noticeable either, since non-resident non-EU citizens only They took 5% of 2024 sales. The shares of the company led by David Martínez fell 3.% on Monday’s session, although on Tuesday they closed stable with a rise of 0.41%.

For its part, Metrovacesa points out that the customer portfolio is defined “mainly by a high predominance of Spanish buyers, which reflects a strong focus on the national market.” Thus, the promoter led by Jorge Pérez de Leza, points out that “although our offer is also available for international clients, “The percentage of non-EU buyers is not significant”. In his case, Sánchez’s announcement had no impact on his price on either day.

The Association of Construction Developers of Spain (APCEspaña) is critical of some of the measures presented by the Government. Thus, it reiterates that there is a structural deficit, since there are more homes than homes in Spain, and regrets that, given the diagnosis “so serious, clear and shared”, there are proposals or measures by the Government that “overlook the origin of the problem and divert the initiatives to greater intervention, which will in no way provide the greater supply of affordable housing necessary.

On the other hand, the association “positively” reflects the initiative of the majority of autonomous communities, as they point in the direction of facilitating more supply of affordable housing. In this sense, The employers’ association welcomes with hope the coincidental announcements, such as the urgent approval of the reform of the land law, “of absolute priority.”

For its part, Asval understands that many of the measures proposed yesterday, especially those in the fiscal field, require regulatory modifications that must necessarily be approved by the Congress of Deputies, “so we demand that they be the subject of a negotiation process calm and serious, with the aim of not repeating scenarios like those experienced at the end of last year, which generate a negative view of our country,” says Helena Beunza, president of Asval.

“Other types of measures, such as public guarantees for affordable rents They are initiatives that, in principle, may seem positive to facilitate access to housing, but it is essential to evaluate how these policies will affect the private sector and how they will be developed. Any measure that is based on data that is not updated or has not been worked on with rigorous methodologies also has a negative effect, and experience in other countries shows that iExcessive interventions in the market can discourage investment and reduce the supply of rental housing, thus aggravating the situation that is intended to be solved,” says Beunza.

At Asval they believe that “It is essential to fight against law fraud and illegal occupation of housing, with public authorities having to act in the case of vulnerable families through the provision of public housing”.