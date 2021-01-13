Neinor Homes promotion in Malaga. Europa Press

Shaken by the bursting of a bubble from which it never fully recovered, atomized after years of crisis, and hit by the pandemic, the Spanish real estate sector seeks to regain muscle. In the coldest week in decades, the market has come to a boil with the absorption of Quabit by Neinor Homes, a transaction valued at 370 million euros with which it is launched into the affordable housing business after more than half a year of talks.

The beginning of the year has two proper names in the real estate sector: Neinor Homes and Quabit. The absorption of the second by the first has opened the ban on what is considered a long process of consolidation with new chapters of mergers in the coming months. The exchange of shares is representative of the disparate positions from which both firms started. Quabit investors will hand over 26 shares for each of Neinor Homes, leaving the current owners with 93% of the resulting company’s capital, compared to 7% for Quabit. Neinor has not had to pull cash to face the absorption. It will use its 6% of treasury shares and increase capital by 7%, with which the dilution for shareholders will be 1%. The agreement also involves assuming a debt of 240 million euros, which will place the liability at 400 million, 25 % of the value of its assets, despite the reduction of about 50 million agreed in the merger.

The operation opens the way for Neinor to new customer segments interested in acquiring homes at more affordable prices, an activity that will combine with its traditional courtship of the buyer with more purchasing power. A look at the promotions shows the differences. Only two of the 13 that Quabit offers in Guadalajara exceed 200,000 euros per apartment, and none exceed 300,000, a pattern that is repeated with few exceptions in Malaga, Madrid or Zaragoza. The opposite happens with its new owner, who barely offers homes below 200,000 euros. Both companies are complementary in the type of client, which makes up for a geographic overlap that could lead to redundancies, as has happened in bank mergers. They are especially active in the Center, Levante, North, and eastern and western Andalusia.

Quabit’s dependence on a lower-income buyer, more affected by lockdowns as they have less possibility of teleworking, has made the firm more vulnerable to the vagaries of the virus, which have accentuated inequalities despite public efforts not to leave no one behind. This has meant that while Neinor has resisted with profits of 22 million euros in the first nine months, Quabit has recorded losses of more than 57 million.

Quabit’s bad year has been the last straw that has led her to throw herself into the arms of a new owner under a premise: in times of turbulence, it is better to get on a big boat. “This is no longer like in 2007, when banks financed everything, now size is crucial to access financing. And the bigger you are, the more you can go to debt markets. Large companies have a competitive advantage ”, explain sources close to the operation.

If the shareholders’ meetings of both firms endorse the agreement – among those who must take sides in Quabit are famous investors such as César Alierta, Francisco García Paramés, or Carlos Slim, owner of 3% of its capital -, Neinor, with his new stock affordable housing portfolio, will be more attentive to possible regulatory changes. There are promoters who bet that Spain adopts the model help to buy, already implemented in the United Kingdom, whereby the buyer who can pay the mortgage payment but does not have enough savings to face the entry, receives from the bank a mortgage not for 80% of the appraised value, but for the 95%, endorsing the State to the bank for the remaining 15%.

Neinor executives already anticipated months ago that the sector should embark on a consolidation process, and the merger may be the first of others to come. “In the Spanish market, the ten largest companies have a very small share, just the opposite of what happens in the British market, and it is normal for us to go towards that model,” say the same sources. In an article published in EL PAÍS in May, Neinor’s CEO, Borja García-Egotxeaga, called for the change in the mentality of real estate companies after crossing the desert of the crisis. “We are facing a development sector that has learned from past mistakes, whose debt levels are lower than ever and that, for example, never starts a new project without having previously sold between 30% and 50% of the houses ”.

Market rises

The market reacted well to the news. Quabit shares appreciated 11% on Tuesday, and Neinor Homes by 2.73%, bringing the latter’s market capitalization to close to 900 million euros.

Along with the additional land to build 7,000 homes that Quabit will contribute to the new group, which leaves its total capacity at 16,000 houses, the defenders of the suitability of the agreement cite two other factors: with Quabit also comes the construction company Rayet, which will join the one that The firm, Neinor Works, is already operating. In addition, the new listed will be more liquid for investors. “To be on the radar of large investment funds, the stock needs to have enough daily volume. In Spain, they all move less than 500,000 euros per session on the stock market, they are very illiquid, “explain sources linked to the agreement.

This is the second acquisition made in the last four months by Neinor. In September, it already bought 75% of Renta Garantizada, a firm dedicated to residential rental. “We have always defended that the market, and especially in a difficult year such as 2020, also creates opportunities,” say sources from Neinor.