Will Neil Young re-record an album with the Crazy Horse? It is possible, but it is presumed complicated that it is better than Ragged Glory, that referential work from 1990. These days the Canadian recovers a concert from that time, where he demonstrates the musical and spiritual rapport he has with the Horses. It is one of our featured albums of the month. There is much more to this selection. If you want to consult those of February you have to press …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS