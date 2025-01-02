Neil Young will not play at Glastonbury, one of his “favorite festivals”, considering it “under the control” of the BBC

Canadian musician Neil Young has announced on its website that he will not play at the popular British music festival Glastonbury this summer as he considers that the event is now under “corporate control” of the BBC.

The 79-year-old singer and songwriter, who already performed at the aforementioned musical event in 2009, noted on his website that, on this occasion, he and his band, The Chrome Hearts, had been asked to “do a lot of things.” in which they were not interested.

“The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my favorite outdoor concerts. “They told us that the BBC is now a partner of Glastonbury and they wanted us to do things that we were not interested in,” the artist revealed.

Young also indicates, in justifying his decision, that “it seems that Glastonbury is now under corporate control” and that it is not as he remembered it, while telling his fans: “Thank you for coming to see us last time.” The singer affirms that he hopes to see his followers “in one of the other states of the tour.”

The British newspaper The Independent has consulted the BBC for its opinion but this has declined to answer. The Guardian, for its part, indicates that the BBC has been collaborating with the festival since 1997 and that the musician’s presence had not been announced (it is usually announced in May), despite the fact that there were rumors. In addition, this medium recalls that the BBC usually broadcasts the festival concerts but that Neil Young only gave permission to broadcast on public radio and television five songs from his 2009 performance.

In 2022, the musician removed his repertoire from Spotify in protest of the presence of an anti-vaccine podcast on the platform, although they are now available again despite the fact that the program that motivated his decision, The Joe Rogan Experience, is also available .