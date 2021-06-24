MotoKicX serves up a song about or starring motorcycles every Thursday. This week: Neil Young with ‘Unknown Legend’.

Rocking in the free world Neil can still be the best at 75, but the ‘roll’ part is also not unknown to the best man. Besides a great collection of cars from the 40s, 50s and 60s, Young also has a love for motorcycles that got out of hand. For example, the Canadian was kicked out of school in 1959 when he sent his motorcycle down the hall, and he was spotted more often on Harleys, sometimes in the company of his also motorcycling (and unfortunately recently deceased) ex-wife Pegi. In ‘Unknown Legend’, the Canadian talks about meeting Pegi, then a waitress, and later hitting the asphalt with her.

Somewhere on a desert highway

She rides a Harley-Davidson

Her long blonde hair flyin’ in the wind

She’s been runnin’ half her life

The chrome and steel she rides

Collidin’ with the very air she breathes

The air she breathes

Another motorcycle-related song, “Motorcycle Mama,” was on Young’s 1978 “Comes a Time” album. A record whose sound quality, according to the singer-songwriter, was so abysmal that he bought 200,000 copies himself to put them out of circulation. fetch. Many years later early Rolling Stone Magazine to Young what he had finally done with those plates, to which he replied that he had used them as roof tiles for his shed. “All 200,000, yes.” Hero.

Photography header: Archive A. Herl