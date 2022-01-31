After Neil Young (76) announced last week that he would remove his music from Spotify, because he believes the company is spreading disinformation about the corona virus, the singer has now found a new home for his songs. The Canadian singer-songwriter made it known via social media that his music will be hosted by Amazon Music and is urging his fans to take out a free subscription to the streaming service.
