Neil Young’s life changed in 2005 when he suffered a brain aneurysm. Not only because he managed to recover: also because from that moment (he was 60 years old) he decided not to keep anything. Every song that comes to mind, he records and edits it. In addition, he rummages through his 55-year-old trunk in music and offers his fans vintage records that he did not dare to publish at the time (the sensational Homegrown), or vigorous direct (Return to Greendale, which saw the light only a few weeks ago). Oh and that monumental Neil Young Archives Volume II: 1972-1976, no less than ten albums, 131 songs, 63 unreleased.

Said the singer of Scissor Sisters, Jake Shears, a dance music group far removed from the Canadian proposal, which every month spent many hours listening to a Neil Young album. The following month, another album. And so the entire discography. “An inexhaustible musical world,” he added.

It takes some courage to face Young’s songs. And above all, get out of there without deep wounds. These are some who have succeeded.

One of the most surprising and addictive is Saint Etienne’s recreation of the loving lament that is Only Love Can Break Your Heart. Young never saw himself in an equal: sounding in a despues de danced by people who probably don’t know who it is. That’s how great the Canadian’s music is.

Merry Clayton, the powerful black voice that accompanied Mick Jagger in the epic Gimme Shelter, went through the funk Souther man, and it was really good. Pixies distorted even more Winterlong. Also squeaky sounds Computer Age in the hands of Sonic Youth. New Yorkers do what the hardcore Young fan would want: insert guitar arms where Young put keyboards and autotune. They are things of Trans, the damn record of the Canadian. Now everyone uses autotune. Let’s remember: Trans It’s from 1983.

The hurt The Needle and the Damage Done takes on another dimension in the version of the always delicious Laura Marling. Let’s move on to the groups-that-die-for-neil-young chapter. Around here appear Teenage Fanclub, who have cultivated the long-standing custom of releasing singles and including unreleased pieces with hook. In the one of the wonderful Everybody Flows attached Don’t Cry No Tears, the theme that opens the monumental Zuma, 1975. Teenage Fanclub were not yet that stylist and fine band that they later developed. The recording is from 1991, and alternative rock with its distortion and dirty sound was about to explode. A visceral performance, no doubt.

Jeff Tweedy’s Wilcos also profess the Young religion. They went to Buffalo Springfield, the band that the Canadian started with, among others, Stephen Stills, with whom he would later form Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. From the first Springfield album (1966), Wilco chose the wonderful Burned, in a version of country guitars that sounds tough. And if Teenage Fanclub and Wilco are devotees, let alone Pearl Jam, who still do not believe they have shared an album (Mirror Ball, 1995) and concerts with the Canadian. Eddie Vedder’s band has covered several songs by their idol, but we are left with the furious Fuckin ‘up (of the phenomenal Ragged glory, 1990), to which the Pearl Jam frontman gives extra growls.

Surely Helpless is one of Young’s five best songs. And that’s saying a lot. Unforgettable that interpretation of this song in A Coruña, on the piano, in the so-called Concert of the Thousand Years, back in 1993. The stripes give Patti Smith the right to interpret it. And it doesn’t taste bad. KD Lang seems better to us, more instrumented, since the two do not depart from the general guidelines of the original, lest they derail.

Radiohead have played live Cinnamon girl, not being (rare in them) nothing original, since it is one of Young’s most covered songs. They must have too much respect for the teacher and it also shows in their interpretation, quite faithful to the original.

Highly recommended Johnny Cash’s interpretation of Heart of gold, another of Young’s best known songs. Musically it is lukewarm: he forgets to put the harmonica in. But when that voice of Cash comes in, you can’t stop listening. It’s recorded in Cash’s later years, when his tone still sounded powerful but fragile at the same time. A flimsy depth that comes to shake.