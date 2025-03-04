Neil Young announces a free concert in Ukraine to continue “roqueando in the free world”

Singer Neil Young plans to open his next tour with a free concert in Ukraine. The artist, who has announced through his Web page That he is currently “in conversations” to realize the concert, says it would be “free for everyone” and in claim to continue “roqueando in the free world.”

Neil Young and Glastonbury: first not, now that yes

More details about the exact date or the place where it will happen are unknown. However, Neil Young’s next tour with his group Chrome Hearts planned to start on June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden, so his followers can expect the concert to happen before then.

The artist’s intentions occur after Donald Trump shouted at the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a meeting in the Oval Office. “Neil Young and Chrome Hearts will open their European tour Love Earth Tour In Ukraine, ”the singer publishes on his website next to the image of a Ukrainian flag being waved under a blue sky.

His participation in Glastonbury: first not, after yes

Neil Young states that it will be a sign at the Glastonbury Festival as part of its next tour, but the decision has been very thoughtful. So much so, while at the beginning he said that he had refused to participate in the festival because he was “under control” of British public radio, the BBC, later described the decision not to play in Glastonbury as “an error in the information.”

“I had decided not to play in Glastonbury, a festival that I have always worshiped. Happily, the festival has returned to our itinerary and we are looking forward to playing, ”wrote the artist on his website. However, Glastonbury has not yet announced the artist, as well as the full poster of the next edition, which will be held from June 25 to 29 on Worthy Farm, England.

Another change of sudden idea with your music in Spotify

The singer removed his entire musical repertoire of Spotify in 2022 after he threatened to do so by the broadcast of an anti -vacuum podcast on the platform. The Canadian artist demanded to remove his catalog if Spotify did not stop issuing the popular denial podcast of Joe Rogan, who has spread falsehoods about the COVID-19 and vaccines against the virus.

However, two years after that, Young returned to the platform with the excuse that Joe Rogan’s podcast, which was exclusive to Spotify at that time, had ceased to be and had also spread to Apple and Amazon.