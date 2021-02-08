His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, on his Twitter account, posted a video clip by physicist Neil Tyson praising the UAE project to explore Mars just before the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to the capture orbit around the Red Planet after cutting 493 A million kilometers over the course of its seven-month space flight.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson is one of the most famous astrophysicists in the world, and he is a well-known scientific and television figure in the media, academic and youth circles. He introduces complex scientific concepts in his books and programs in a simplified manner that has made millions around the world, especially children, adolescents and youth, have been following his scientific television programs since Contracts for the most important scientific and documentary stations.

At the beginning of the video, Tyson expressed his happiness at sending the UAE “the Hope Probe” to Mars, praising the message of the Emirates Project to explore Mars and its strategic message to the people of the Emirates, the youth of the Arab world and the scientific community around the world, saying: “I am glad that the UAE has sent the“ Hope Probe ”to Mars. Many goals and dimensions this mission bears, whether in what it adds to the UAE and the Arab world on one hand, or even to the world on the other hand.

Tyson considered that the mission of the “Hope Probe” is unprecedented in the world in its bold scientific goals, saying: “The probe will reach Mars and study its atmosphere, this is a work that no one has done before in previous missions, as our focus was on the surface of Mars only and we were preoccupied with its poles. With life or water.

“What can the atmosphere tell us?” How was its atmosphere in the past? How will it be in the future? “You will not have water if it is not supported by an atmosphere.”

On the importance of international partnerships and global scientific cooperation established by the “Hope Probe” project launched by the UAE in 2014, Neil Tyson said: “Science has always been a basis for cooperation between nations, because scientists speak the same language, so do engineers and mathematicians, and the ground is ready to attract collaborators. International in this field ».

Tyson cited an example of international cooperation in space exploration, saying: “We did that in the United States of America. We did not build our space program alone, but rather we got help, and our program generated great ambitions such as: I want to be an astronaut, I want to become an engineer, I want Becoming a scientist, we did not need special programs to arouse people’s enthusiasm, they got excited by themselves and really wanted it because it was a cause of pride and a share of achievement. Everyone support our achievements ».

The astrophysicist praised the participation of Emirati women in all phases and specialties of the project, saying: “There is a great participation of the female component in all stages of building the project: scientists, engineers, and managers, and the fact that women are an essential part of this project will achieve a future rich with talents, skills and ideas that can be produced. About your access to this level of discoveries ».

Neil Tyson:

