The August 5, 2022 has landed on the catalog Netflix the new series based on The Sandmana comic book saga from DC comics written by Neil Gaiman. The series was immediately a great success thanks to the numerous characters that stand out throughout the story. Beyond Dreamthe protagonist played by Tom Sturridge, the fans were in fact very impressed by other figures that appeared. In particular, it seems that the Johanna Constantine from Jenna Coleman has left its mark on the hearts of several spectators.

It is quite a fan on Twitter in fact to point out to Gaiman that a spin-off focused onancestor of John Consantine it would be very interesting. The author is the first to be enthusiastic about the idea together with certainly a huge slice of the public. In fact, reading the comments under Neil’s post it seems that many have been intrigued by the many companions that the woman has had in her life and would like to know more.

Johanna Constantine’s character is that of a strong woman who, born a rich aristocrat, finds herself orphaned and deprived of her noble title, forced to live in poverty. However, she will be able to recover by working for King George III and living her life as an adventurer. Johanna’s is undoubtedly a very fascinating character who deserves a work dedicated to her. The author Neil Gaiman seems very enthusiastic about the idea that for now, we just have to wait.