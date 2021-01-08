Neil Gaiman is a 21st century storyteller. There is no way you can escape to expand your imagination: books, comics, movies, radio plays, virtual reality, series or your social media accounts. What has affected the most in recent years is television. He has always had a relationship with her, either as a screenwriter in fictions such as Doctor who or Babylon 5, appearing as himself in The Simpson or The Big Bang Theory or as a producer and scriptwriter of his own stories. This is how he created the miniseries Neverwhere in 1996 (which he later adapted into a novel) and in the last two years he has been immersed in the production of American Gods, whose second season began filming at the end of April and the adaptation of another novel of his, Good omens (Good ommens in English), whose filming has taken place in recent months in London and Cape Town (South Africa). Both will be released by Amazon Prime Video in 2019 worldwide.

“Good omens It’s going very well, “Gaiman told EL PAÍS last December in a telephone conversation about the presentation of his book Nordic myths (Ediciones Destino) just when filming began. The adaptation of the novel that he wrote and published in 1990 with Terry Pratchett (author of the Discworld saga) is a comedy in six episodes that tells the relationship between a demon and an angel (David Tennant and Michael Sheen) who try to avoid the arrival of the Apocalypse taking care of a child who is the supposed new antichrist. The cast is completed with names like Mireille Enos, Mark Gatiss, Jon Hamm (the protagonist of Mad men will be the archangel Gabriel), David Morrissey and Frances McDormand, who will put his voice to God.

“It’s a huge series, the biggest the BBC and Amazon have ever done together. This very morning we were burning down a bookstore, all full of fire trucks, and the demon played by David Tennant getting into the flames. Every day that passes I keep going. without believing that they allow me to do this “, comments the writer, who in the series exercises for the first time in his career as showrunner. “When I said that I wanted to be to make sure the series I had in my head was going to be done, I wasn’t aware that I was going to have to get up at five in the morning that much. It’s not having to get up at five in the morning. I’m very lucky to be the showrunner for a series I’ve written, I can lead it to possible success, I hope, “he says. The series is directed by veteran Douglas Mackinnon (Doctor who, Outlander, Sherlock, Line of duty…).

What would i have thought Pratchett, who passed away in 2015, from the series? “I think he would be happy, it’s hard to say. I hope he liked the scripts, and I think he would have loved the cast, he was always a huge fan of David Tennant. [actor que encarnó al Doctor de Doctor Who durante cuatro temporadas]. I can not say it. What I have done is put his hat on [uno de ala ancha que el escritor llevaba siempre] in the book store featured in the series [como homenaje]”Gaiman replies. The writer is so immersed as a series producer that he had to refuse to write any more scripts for Doctor Who.” Chris Chibnall [nuevo productor de la serie] He has not asked me. Steven Moffat [el anterior, creador también de las serie de Sherlock] He has been asking me for the last few years to come back, and I would love to, but it was impossible because I was writing Good omens and he was going to produce it. I did not have the free time to write for Doctor who“.

Gaiman also produces American Gods, adaptation of the novel that he published in 2001 and that narrates the confrontation between old gods and new ones (Internet, the media …) in the fight for a new America. The theme of the novel is still valid. “The strangest thing with American Gods is that now it is much more relevant than then. It’s very weird, it shouldn’t be like that. It should be a 20-year-old book, but it talks about immigration, it talks about what America is, it talks about the way in which American tribes define themselves, “explains the novelist.

But it is not a series with a smooth story. Between its first and second installments (in which the Spanish director Paco Cabezas participates) there was a crisis with the departure of its creators and producers, Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Raising mallow) and Michael Green (Heroes), who were replaced by Jesse Alexander (Alias, Star Trek Discovery). “The budget of American Gods It is huge, in my opinion it is like a great Hollywood movie. They asked us for ten episodes and [los productores salientes] They thought they couldn’t do it so we have a new showrunner who is putting it all together and I hope I can put it together as I wear Good omens, which is quite difficult. “For now, he is succeeding. Even a series that features a character created by him in the comic books of The Sandman, Lucifer, has found a new life on Netflix after being canceled on Fox.