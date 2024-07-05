According to an investigation by New Zealand police, the perpetrator Neil Gaiman He was accused of sexually harassing two women. One of them was the nanny of one of his children, while another is a fan who had contact with the 63-year-old author.

Neil Gaiman, for his part, claims that these accusations are unfounded. Although he admits having had relations with both women, he maintains that absolutely everything was consensual. New Zealand police say they are still interviewing key figures and determining the facts.

Tortoise Media shared an investigation into the case through a series of podcasts. In the four parts of these, they recount how the author sent racy WhatsApp messages, approached one of the accusers in her bathroom and the relationship he had with a fan whom he allegedly forced to do acts she did not want to do.

The nanny accused Neil Gaiman since 2022 but apparently nothing came of that investigation. The author himself even said that he offered to talk to the police about the situation, but they did not accept his offer. We will see how this case ends.

Who is Neil Gaiman?

Neil Gaiman is an English writer who has made a name for himself in literature. Several of his works have already been adapted to different media. Among them the series of Sandman, American Gods and Good Omens. His novel Coraline It was also adapted as a much-loved animated film.

The author also made the leap into film and television as a screenwriter. Among his works in this medium is the film Beowulfthe opening scene of Hellboy II: The Golden Armyas well as some episodes of Babylon 5 and Doctor Who. He also handled the English localization for Princess Mononoke.

