Since the show was officially revealed The last of us for HBO last year, we knew that Neill Druckmann, director and writer of the game, he was closely involved with the project. He was previously credited as an executive producer, but a new listing claims that he will also be a director for the series.

According to a leaked document from the Directors Guild of Canada, Druckmann is mentioned as one of the directors for the series of TLOU. Although we do not know exactly how many chapters he will direct, his name was next to that of Craig Mazin, Peter Hoar, Kantemir Balagov, and Jasmila Zbanic, as well as some other directors who will be in rotation throughout the series.

Although it might be somewhat surprising to see Druckmann directing a television series, the executive is definitely familiar with the process of creating The last of us. Essentially all the cutscenes we saw in the game were directed by him, so he certainly has experience working with other actors.

Via: ComicBook