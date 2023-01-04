It’s been almost three years since the most recent release of The Last of Us, and after this chapter, users have come to wonder if there are already plans for what follows in the franchise. Much has been said under the table, but now the co-chair of Naughty Dog, Neil Durckmannhas given fans hope.

His last comment on a third chapter of the story came during an interview focused on the upcoming television adaptation of HBO’s Last of Us, It opens in a couple more weeks. Mentioning that regarding the games, “there are still more stories to tell” referring to the fact that there would be new characters.

This comments on what promises to be the next television adaptation:

People see bad adaptations and lend credence to the idea that games are childish. I love the idea that someone can see this and get excited and then go, ‘Wait, is that based on the video game?

For now, the future of The Last of Us in video games it is intended for multiplayer that will presumably arrive this year. The series comes to the platform of HBO Max starting next January 15.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I feel that it is still too early to know if there is a third party in production, although with the popularity that the franchise achieved for emotive culture in 2020, it is obvious that they do not want to miss the opportunity to continue releasing games.