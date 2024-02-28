We've long said that the large-scale AAA formula the video game industry finds itself in isn't as sustainable as many would think. Although this has always been a position related to the financial section of a company, we must not forget the human factor, since this type of project can also affect everyone involved. It seems that this is the case of Neil Druckmannwhich is already considering moving away from this model.

In a recent interview with Logic, a famous rapper, Druckman, the creative director of The Last of Us Part II and Uncharted 4: A Thief's Endnoted that he is thinking about stopping working on large-scale AAA games, to focus on smaller experiences, or on projects that do not involve the development of an interactive title, as was the series The Last of Us from HBO. This is what he said about it:

“I guess I don't see myself doing this forever on this scale. It's a lot and it requires a lot of you. It is very stressful managing so many people and so many studios around the world. So, you were talking about how you're entering this new phase of your life, where your kids are number one, and I'm in a similar place where my kids are number one. And I know that, above all, my daughter is now 13 years old and I feel like life is taking her away from me. I know that time is limited, so it is very valuable to me and I don't want to waste it when they want to spend time with me. Yeah, I'm at a point in my life where you start to think, 'What's the end game here? When is it time to finish?' So, I could see myself transitioning to something that's more low-key and less stressed, that still allows me to have this creative outlet. But you know, I started thinking about how many more of these games I have in me, and it's not that many.”

Along with this, Druckmann mentioned that after the success of Uncharted 2, His job has become more and more complicated. Let us remember that, together with Bruce Straley, Druckmann gave us The Last of Us after Nathan Drake's third adventure, which became a success, something that raised him substantially. Shortly after he worked as creative director at Uncharted 4, position he took up again for The Last of Us Part II.

While the number of projects he has worked on in the last decade may be seen as small, each title is massive, requiring years of development and millions of dollars of investment. Thus, It's not a big surprise to hear Druckmann talk about moving away from these types of games, to give you a chance for smaller experiences that don't require hundreds of employees to manage.

However, you probably won't be able to do this while working at Naughty Dog. Let's remember that PlayStation has a focus on large-scale AAA experiencesand while smaller projects like the ones Druckmann points out would be perfect to avoid game shortages, like the one we see today at PlayStation Studios, perhaps the company doesn't see potential in this.

For now, We know that Druckman is working on The Last of Us Part III, which is still several years away. However, we do not know what his next step in this industry will be after this project. On related topics, Naughty Dog is one of the studios affected by the PlayStation layoffs. Likewise, you can learn more about The Last of Us Part III here.

Editor's Note:

I may have my issues with the way Neil Druckmann does his job as a director, but there's no denying his importance throughout the industry. I hope that after The Last of Us Part IIIhave the opportunity to do a smaller project that can breathe new life into your career.

