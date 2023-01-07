Neil Druckmannthe president of Naughty Dogas well as author of hits like The Last of Us and Uncharted, revealed that the studio’s tendency to reveal games too early in the past has damaged the developers. This is basically why the new PS5 game in the works hasn’t been revealed yet.

Druckmann admits that showing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us Part 2 well before they were completed helped get the games talking, but the issues were too many to try to replicate.

Druckmann: “You’re right, we announced Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part 2 well in advance, but that actually caused some of the problems for the work-life balance studio. By delaying the announcements a bit we could have managed differently the roadmap and now we are more aware of how to approach the production. So we are in production the multiplayer (of The Last of Us Ed) and another game that I won’t say anything about apart from the fact that we are very happy with it.”

Apparently Naughty Dog wants to avoid subjecting the team to long periods of crunch, as happened in the past, and wants to avoid pressure from the players. So its new games will probably be presented closer to launch, even if by now they may be in a very advanced stage of development.