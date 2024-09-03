Home World

A note from a helpful neighbor goes viral. His offer of neighborly help is met with great enthusiasm.

Munich – A harmonious neighborhood can significantly increase the well-being within one’s own four walls. Helpfulness and friendliness among each other are invaluable. An example of such a neighborhood that is currently doing the rounds on the Internet shows how it can work.

Message from a helpful neighbor conquers the Internet

Not everyone is lucky enough to get along well with their neighbors. Sometimes the relationship can even be hostile. Often, however, direct confrontations do not occur. Instead, notes are left in the stairwell to let the neighbors know what they think. Most recently, a planned birthday party also caused a dispute over notes in the stairwell.

The Reasons for a neighborhood dispute can be varied. A serious error does not always have to be the trigger. In one neighborhood, even too loud lovemaking was the reason for an argumentIt is all the more pleasing when the neighbours get along well with each other.

A photo of a message has appeared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, which has excited many users. The note, which is decorated with two orange flowers, reads: “Dear neighbors, it will probably be very hot again in the next few weeks.” The author offers: “If you need anything from the supermarket or pharmacy, just let me know, I’ll be happy to bring you something or accompany you on your shopping trip.”

“Of course free”: Neighbour offers help and hopes for something in return in old age

The helpful neighbor emphasizes that “this little neighborhood help is of course free.” He is also thinking about his own future: “I too will be old one day and will be very happy about the help of others,” the note says.

The message has been met with great enthusiasm on the Internet. One user writes: “I’ll put it in my neighbors’ mailbox tomorrow, thanks for the idea and template.” Another says: “A message like this should hang in every hallway.” A woman comments: “Exemplary. Everyone should treat others the way they would like to be treated.”

“You can count yourself very, very lucky”: User reacts to offer of help from neighbors

One woman says: “If you have neighbors like that, you should consider yourself very, very lucky.” Another user says: “That is the nicest thing I have read in a long time.” One woman, like many others, demands: “Something like that should be normal and happen much more often.”

However, some are already used to such helpfulness: “For us, it’s completely normal.” One user writes: “My elderly neighbors know that they can get in touch, they have my phone number.” Another is skeptical: “Even if it says it’s free, I always feel like I owe someone something, so I try to sort it out myself.” (bk)