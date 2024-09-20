Home World

From: Sebastian Richter

Press Split

With a “first and last warning,” a resident draws attention to a disturbance. The notice in the stairwell causes great discussion online.

Cologne – Anonymity in the big city is often an issue. Especially in large buildings with many parties, residents often know each other little or not at all. This can be intentional and desired – but it can also lead to conflicts. Ideally, a quick visit to the neighbor’s door should quickly resolve any emerging dispute.

Angry note in the stairwell points to quiet at night – and threatens to call the police

However, those who want to maintain anonymity can resort to a common alternative: the angry note in the stairwell. For example, a exasperated resident vented his anger about alleged dog excrement at the house entranceNow another note in the stairwell has heated up the internet. The topic may be less disgusting, but the conflict is a long-running issue in the wide field of neighborhood disputes: noise. Written in stylish bright red and accompanied by a “FIRST AND LAST WARNING.”

In this case, DIY work during rest periods raised the author’s pulse, and he then reached for the red pen. If the incident were to happen again, the author already announced the consequences: a visit from the police. “If there is any late drilling again, the police will be in the house,” predicts (or threatens) the author. To underline the audacity of the incident, the note is dominated by the double underlined word “DISGRACEFUL”.

This note caused a lot of discussion on social media. Information irrelevant to the story was pixelated. © Screenshot Instagram/notesofgermany

Resident hangs angry note in stairwell – neighbor jumps in to help

Apparently the author was not alone in his anger. A slightly less prominent ballpoint pen comment complements the original author’s angry escapade. What had recently happened in the house was a “disgrace”. No matter how short the noise exposure lasted, something like that should not happen.

The direct route to the neighbor’s door would probably have been just as short. If the incident were to happen again, the police would have to take the somewhat longer route. Whether this would be constructive in terms of domestic harmony and peace in the neighborhood is something the author and commentator must decide for themselves.

Network discusses noise notice in stairwell

The response to the angry post that the Instagram page “notesofgermany” posted is huge. The “Like” button alone has been clicked over 1,500 times. The comments section is also full, but there is disagreement as to whether the post is justified or not. Some users support the author and can understand his anger.

Others take the incident more lightly. In particular, the fact that the person reached for a pen instead of going to the neighbor’s door caused incomprehension. “Knocking/ringing the doorbell is no longer in fashion?” asks one user. The same user finds it “ridiculous” that the police should be called to the house immediately if the incident happens again. The best response in the form of “likes” was a humorous thesis: “Plot twist… there is a dentist’s office on the first floor.”

It remains unclear whether the mood in the house was subsequently damaged

A few questions remain unanswered in the case of the late drilling operation. The exact time of the late drilling operation would be relevant for an assessment of the situation. The authenticity of the note cannot be definitively determined either. And – perhaps the most important question – has the peace at home been permanently damaged? (spr)

There are also notices in the stairwells that contain apologies rather than accusations. In Berlin, one writer asked for forgiveness for his nightly alcohol escapade – which he was obviously very ashamed of.