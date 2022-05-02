Home page World

Underwear hanging on the balcony evoked this reaction (Twitter screenshot). © Screenshot: Twitter @norbertdresche2 // April 29, 2022

Balcony dispute with a difference, because it’s not about grilling. The usual note, however, already exists – and in distant Münster you understand it immediately.

Vienna – The anecdote took place in Vienna, but also found resonance in the German city of Münster. It’s about trouble with the neighbors – because of clothes hung out to dry. People in Austria and North Rhine-Westphalia seem to know him equally. But let’s start with the note.

A Twitter user – who he says lives in the Austrian capital – posted the following note from his roommate: “Hello neighbor, could you please not hang any underwear on your balcony in the future? This is a Christian home and we want our son to grow up free from shame and temptation!!!”

Balcony dispute among neighbors: underwear on a leash “not Christian”?

A note on a piece of paper, with three exclamation marks, which apparently really annoyed the addressee. Almost more interesting than the curious note, however, is the debate that unfolded under the post.

Because a user reports on the incident: “I, who moved there, not Catholic, finally came to wash at the weekend. Hang laundry (no underwear) out of sight behind a small wall in the yard. sunday morning Neighbor checked (he had to make an effort for that) and called the police. Any questions?” According to him, the whole thing happened in Münster-Mauritz (NRW).

Are you not allowed to hang up laundry on Sundays in NRW? Strange Twitter thread

The Christian neighbors are apparently forgotten in this contribution. “Yes, what did the police say, or did they not come at all. That was probably not a Christian, but a troublemaker,” the original poster wants to know.

Nothing further happened, answers the ex-Münsteraner. He has not lived in the NRW city for more than eight years, but suspects (ironic?) that you are not allowed to hang out laundry on Sundays in the state. His conclusion on the Viennese “laundry scandal”: A “querulant under the guise of the Catholic religion” is the – and as far as the question of Münster is concerned: “Here two worlds meet.” (frs)