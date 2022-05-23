Sinaloa.- The staff of the Municipal Board of Potable Water and Sewerage of Mazatlán (Jumapam) it has taken so long to repair the drinking water leak on the street Carlos Salinas de Gortari, which has already formed gaps. The neighbors say they are outraged because despite the many calls they have made, the paramunicipal has ignored the demand for reparation. They say that the lagoon already generates harmful fauna.

We recommend you read:

Social Security resumes kidney transplant program in Sinaloa

Commune announces 380 million pesos for roads this year in Mazatlan

Hotel reservations are at 50% for the summer in Mazatlan



‘I don’t want to be another disappeared person, another one for whom they march’, children’s deputy in Michoacán

#Neighbors #urge #repair #drinking #water #leak #Salinas #Gortari #Mazatlán