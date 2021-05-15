Neighbors of Sergei Matyushin, who was detained on suspicion of the murder of a 12-year-old girl in the Nizhny Novgorod village of Bolshoye Kozino, told the Izvestia correspondent about him.

So, a man living on the same staircase with Matyushin shared that the parents were afraid for their children because of such a neighborhood and did not leave them unattended. But at the same time, the interlocutor emphasized that there was no proper control over Matyushin, who, as it turned out, was a repeat offender.

“Almost once over the years (the police came. – Ed.) After his release, as soon as we learned that he was convicted of it, the police came once, it was after 10 pm. And in the end, after that there was no such thing that someone came and checked. He had to be at home from 10 pm to 6 am, ”he said.

According to the TV channel REN TV, Matyushin has already been repeatedly convicted of pedophilia. In 2016, he left the colony, where he was serving a sentence for a series of attempts to seduce children. After his release, he was under administrative supervision until 2024 and was required to report twice a month at the police station at his place of residence. He was also forbidden to leave the area of ​​residence without permission and be absent from home at night.

One of the residents of the village of Bolshoye Kozino, Albina Ivanova, spoke about Matyushin’s first attack on a child. According to her, the incident took place in 2006, when the suspect went to the Sormovsky district.

“They caught him there, then showed him on TV … <...> There he was already shown“ in full glory ”- there is a stranglehold, and that’s it. He followed the girl into the elevator, and she immediately pressed the button, but he did not notice … And her grandfather was waiting. As the elevator opened, he ran away. And he (grandfather – Ed.) Broke the glass and shouted: “Catch the maniac.” They sat on a bench and caught, ”Ivanova said.

However, after Matyushin was released from prison, local residents were calm about the fact that a recidivist pedophile often appears at the kindergarten, and the windows of his apartment overlooked the playground where minors played.

At the same time, once eyewitnesses noticed how Matyushin was filming children on the phone. After that, law enforcement officers conducted a conversation with him.

Matyushin was detained the day before on suspicion of the murder of a 12-year-old girl. On the same day, video footage from surveillance cameras was released, which captured the man. In the published footage, he is riding a bicycle in camouflage uniform.

The child’s body was found on May 13 in a local forest. The schoolgirl did not return home after school, after which the search for the missing was organized.

Shortly before the loss, the girl returned home with her classmate. According to witnesses, the children said goodbye at the store, after which the schoolgirl continued on her way home alone. The child was attacked in the forest by the lake, the attacker cut her neck and raped her. Criminal a business under Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”).