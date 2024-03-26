RIA Novosti found an apartment in Tver for those involved in the Crocus terrorist attack case

The defendants in the case of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Aminchon and Isroil Islomov, have been living in Tver for the last year, reports RIA News.

According to the agency, they lived on the first floor of an apartment building on Sklizkova Street in the Moskovsky district. It is noted that neighbors describe the Islomovs as quiet, polite and cultured. Local residents also said that the men always said hello when they met.

At the same time, according to the agency’s interlocutor, they never offered to help when she was carrying heavy packages. “And no one will ever offer any help, although it is in their blood, they love to help people, but these never do. Never. And they, you know, are like the owners of the land, this is how they behave,” she shared.