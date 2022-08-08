A woman who has become completely bedridden after an operation and a son with an autism disorder who needs care. The 72-year-old John has expressed his concerns about it several times with the neighbors, says the neighbor who came to live next to the family 24 years ago. Now that he was also a day older, and because of corona also lay in bed for days, a concern that became more real. “He has said it several times. What will happen to my son when I am gone?”