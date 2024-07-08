Juarez City.- A woman was rescued from her room after it caught fire. Firefighters were left halfway when the unit broke down, and neighbors helped finish putting out the fire.

The accident occurred on the streets of Emilio Zapata and Lucio Cabañas, in the Lucio Cabañas neighborhood.

A woman was rescued by local residents after being trapped in the fire.

Fire department personnel arrived at the scene in Machine 11, which was broken, and neighbors helped with buckets and hoses.