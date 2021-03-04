Residents of the Scottish city of Bucky quarreled with neighbors after they installed a bouncy castle for a disco and a high slide for children in the courtyard. The landlords complained about the noisy meetings of the teenagers. Reported by The Sun.

The conflict came after Craig Bailey and Alison Calder, during self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, came up with entertainment for their children. The couple spent three thousand pounds sterling (more than 300 thousand rubles) on inflatable objects. As a result, a huge dome appeared on the site, inside which you can arrange discos, and a high slide.

The neighbors of the family did not appreciate the idea and were unhappy with the fact that the children began to have fun with music at night. Some owners said that teenagers make a noise so loud that the sound drowns out the working TV and does not let them fall asleep. They also expressed the hope that the local authorities will be able to influence the situation.

According to the newspaper, the problem with children’s entertainment appeared back in 2020, when Bailey took a bouncy castle from his friend for a while. Then the police and representatives of the local administration regularly monitored what was happening at the station. At the moment, the police have confirmed that they have received complaints from residents. They notified the couple to turn off the music at seven o’clock in the evening.

In October 2020, a resident of a Buffalo suburb in New York state scared his neighbors with a giant inflatable spider, which he used to decorate his house before Halloween. However, netizens praised the owner’s idea and called him a “real artist.” Some of the participants in the discussion began to find out the address in order to see the installation live.

