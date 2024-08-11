Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 7:43

First, there was shock, then fear, then outbursts; and finally, the willingness to help in any way possible. This was how residents of Residencial Recanto Florido – where the Voepass ATR plane crashed on Friday, the 9th – reacted to the accident, which led them to open their own homes to support the work of the firefighters and police.

The condominium, located in Vinhedo, has more than 50 lots, most of them with farms. “They have kept their doors open for anything we need. Around two or three residences have provided assistance (in a broader way). We are very grateful,” summarized Lieutenant Olívia Perroni, from the State Fire Department. Some residents have offered water and coffee to the teams. According to Perroni, only one house was hit – the ATR fell into her backyard.

“We can’t sleep, we just keep thinking about everything we saw,” he told State Marlene Amstalden, 51, a self-employed woman who has lived in the condominium for two decades. “Everyone is shaken, but they are showing their support, bringing what they can. I can’t explain it, I’m still in shock,” she added. She was home alone when she heard the noise and, when she went outside, she was startled. “The plane was over my house,” she said, emotionally. Another person who was very scared was financial assistant Katia Marlene Cicari, a neighbor of the house where the ATR crashed. “The plane just grazed the roof of my house, spinning,” she said. “I was talking to a neighbor and she fainted. My daughter was in a panic.”

Shaken

“The biggest job for everyone is to keep the place safe, because there are residents who are very shaken,” explained the president of the condominium’s residents’ association, Roberta Henrique, 38. Local businesses have been helping out a lot, she said. “Bakeries, restaurants, many have helped with supplies,” she added.

Neighbors are also organizing prayers. Lucimar de Lima, a Catholic, gave testimony to the faithful at the nearby Nossa Senhora de Lourdes Parish. “I saw the plane circling over the house of my father-in-law, who is 81 years old. I closed my eyes and prayed: ‘Our Lady of Aparecida, have mercy on us.’ I thought about those on the plane and their families and said: ‘Let’s pray.’”

Retired evangelical Gertrudes Oliveira, 72, said that all the churches are praying for the victims. She admits that she cannot forget the scene. “I didn’t sleep at all last night. I saw the plane falling and I thought it was going to fall on us,” she recalls.

Curious

On Saturday morning, the police blockades eased and curious people went to see the crash site up close. Rua Melhado Meireles, in front of the condominium, became congested.

A man who identified himself as Fábio stood at the gate of the condominium: “We are from Valinhos, we came to see. We are curious, but we also feel sorry for the victims.” And there was no shortage of complaints from residents. “What are these people doing here today? They look like vultures,” complained a resident who identified herself as Camila.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.