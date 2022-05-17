Residents of the Platform for People Affected by the High Voltage Line of the Catenary of the AVE, as it passes through Totana, locked themselves up this Tuesday in the Plenary Hall of the City Council. The neighborhood initiative aims to show the rejection of citizens to the lines that run through the Guadalentín Valley. “We want them to be buried in an energy corridor,” said the representative of this group, José Antonio Heredia.

Those affected met at the Consistory at ten in the morning, when they entered the building to lock themselves up “indefinitely.” The idea of ​​the platform is that the Administrator of Railway Structures Adif meets their demands. The act of protest was backed by all the groups of the Corporation. The mayor, Pedro José Sánchez, pointed out that “in total there are about 270 families affected by the high-voltage lines, so it is necessary for Adif to listen and attend to our requests.”

The neighbors entered the Plenary Hall with mattresses and belongings, prepared to “spend the days that are needed here locked up, until Adif gives us a solution to our requests.” «We have been trying to talk to Adif since 2015 and presenting alternative proposals, which have never been attended to. That is why we have reached this point. We want an underground energy corridor through which all the high voltage lines of the Guadalentín Valley run. And, specifically, the AVE catenary”, explained Heredia.

For his part, the mayor said that the City Council supports “all demonstrations” called by affected residents. «There are already too many abuses faced by the neighbors, and specifically to agriculture and the countryside. We will support the demands of the platform until the end, since the Consistory will be on the side of the interests of the municipality and of the citizens themselves, he explained ».