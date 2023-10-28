Leaning on a cane, Manuel, 75, looks seriously behind his glasses at the door of his fishmonger this Friday. He is half angry because there is no clientele. Mullet, sardines, horse mackerel or an octopus wait on a deserted counter. Then a group of young people of African origin pass by on the sidewalk, waving. “She is talking a lot, but they don’t get in my way. What the ministry has done is very good. You have to give people a chance,” he explains. The fishmonger, Dulce, 58, agrees and says that “they are very polite, they don’t create problems.” Both refer to the 220 migrants welcomed in a hotel in El Morche, in Torrox (20,000 inhabitants, Malaga) since last Tuesday. They are part of the transfers that the Government is carrying out to the Peninsula due to the rebound in the migratory route to the Canary Islands. The same ones that Salvador Escudero, PP councilor in the town, compared to animals and suggested that they spread “typhus” or could steal cars. The PSOE has requested his resignation and his words have been reported to the Prosecutor’s Office. He has asked for forgiveness. He still maintains his position.

El Morche is just a straight road between the coastal areas of Torrox and Algarrobo. There are little houses in the sand facing the sea and small blocks built in the 70s. The rest of the ground, in the kilometer that separates the district from the A-7 highway, is covered by plastic from greenhouses, the local economic engine. Here the hotels are few and the winter is long. With mostly national and family tourism, almost all accommodation closes from the end of September to April. The so-called Urban Beach, four stars, has now opened its doors unexpectedly. It has been doing so since Tuesday, when 196 migrants arrived at their rooms, joined by another 24 who arrived on Wednesday. “We traveled from the Canary Islands to Madrid by plane and then by bus to here,” says Senegalese Barak Drame, 25, in front of the entrance to the accommodation. The reality he tells is far from the accusations that Alberto Núñez Feijóo had made this Friday a few minutes earlier about the Government leaving migrants “at bus stops.” “They brought us here,” insists Makthar Fahl, who hopes to travel to Barcelona soon because he has family there. He is around 20 years old, like his friend Mustafá Ayá, who thinks of Almería, closer and where he has been told that there is work in the countryside. The Government has also transferred 321 migrants there, staying in another hotel in El Toyo, on the outskirts of the capital.

Several of the migrants recently arrived in Torrox (Málaga) after being transferred from the Canary Islands, this Friday. García-Santos (El Pais)

Some migrants take a walk on the beach, bundled up. They are the only ones on the sand while the waves hit the coast forcefully. Several more remain, on some benches, attentive to their mobile phones. They send messages, talk to their families or friends. Others wait sitting in front of the hotel, from which employees leave and enter. Different Red Cross vehicles come and go. There is a lot of traffic, but without tourists, few walk in the area. That is why groups like those of the five kids who go to a small supermarket stand out, chatting from time to time in French and from time to time in Wolof, the two main languages ​​of Senegal, where the majority of those who have been transferred to Torrox come from. Before reaching their destination, they greet with a gesture, again, Manuel and Dulce, who continue chatting in their fishmonger.

Now they do it together with Ángeles, 73 years old, who explains that his son is a farmer and has several employees “who came from some country in Africa.” They have been hired for years. “They are the only ones who want to get into plastic: we are already very old and the young people are in offices or studying,” she adds. “They are polite, some ask you for tobacco, they don’t make a noise,” adds Mari Carmen from the nearby grocery stores that bear her name, where Antonio explains that the hotel always closes in the low season and that, at least now, there is more life around the area. area, although he believes that the arrival of these young people at a hotel can generate a “call effect.” Marisol Coca, 33 years old, who arrived in Spain five years ago from El Salvador, passes through her door at noon. She takes care of elderly people. “I came to make a living, like them now. I hope they find an opportunity soon,” she says.

“A brand like animals”

The sensations are different from those shown on Wednesday afternoon by Salvador Escudero, Councilor for Culture and Popular Traditions of Torrox, governed by the Popular Party. “We don’t know where they are going to go. We don’t know if they are going to shoot on the road, if they are going to steal your car, if they are going to make a living, because they have nothing,” he said on municipal radio, where he wondered if the migrants were coming “on vacation or to work.” and suggested that they could spread “typhus.” He also assured that to control the movements of migrants – who have freedom of movement – ​​it was still necessary to put “a mark on them like animals who put a bracelet on them.”

The PSOE asked for his resignation shortly after and, hours later, the councilor asked for “heartfelt forgiveness” for how he had approached immigration. “I am aware of the seriousness of some words that in no way represent the municipality of Torrox,” he added. The apologies “are insufficient” for Alejandro Cortina, director of Málaga Acoge, an association that together with Andalucía Acoge has reported to the Prosecutor’s Office the expressions used by Escudero because they believe they may incur a hate crime. Other entities such as the Andalusian Human Rights Association (Apdha) have also criticized the mayor, who remains in office. “I want to categorically disavow the statements of my councilor on the municipal radio,” said the mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, who believes that “above all is respect for diversity, social inclusion and tolerance,” but that He has not taken action against his party partner.

“We appeal to political leaders to have a humanitarian perspective, wherever people come from,” says Samuel Linares, provincial coordinator of the Red Cross, in a conciliatory tone, who recalls that the location and characteristics of this accommodation in Torrox “are extraordinary because the emergency situations”. According to him, the response offered now is the same as when the invasion of Ukraine broke out, at which time those who arrived from that country were housed in similar hotels. In fact, in the municipality of Torrox itself there has been a first reception center for refugees for two years, where, among others, Ukrainian people are installed. “We also have other centers in the capital since 2019, where there has never been a problem in their surroundings,” insists Linares.

A multidisciplinary Red Cross team is already working with the 220 people staying in this hotel. Its initial mission is to detect possible vulnerabilities—health, international protection, disabilities, specific needs—and then, little by little, provide stability to those welcomed. That is why they facilitate contact with their family and friend networks, “who can help them in this process.” Many of those who are in the hotel today will gradually leave for their destinations and other people will arrive. At the moment, the Red Cross is working with the expectation that this center will maintain its activity until December 31. Nobody knows if their work will end sooner or later: “In emergency situations it is difficult to establish a specific date,” concludes Linares.

