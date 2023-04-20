Neighbors and merchants from three associations and platforms in the Murcian neighborhood of Espinardo have called a series of mobilizations against the implementation of the Mobility Plan as designed by the Murcia City Council for this town in the north of the municipality. The first begins this Friday, April 21, at 8:30 p.m., at the doors of the church, where they will gather, as if it were a wake, “for the death of Calle Mayor.”

«The Councilor for Sustainable Mobility, Carmen Fructuoso, promised that the work would not begin until the dissuasive parking was built, but there are already signs announcing the immediate start, while tastings continue to be carried out on the parking lot to see if there are archaeological remains. », denounces the spokesperson for the San Pedro de Espinardo Neighborhood Association, Encarna Guillén, who also speaks on behalf of the Espinardo Colapsado platform and the Senda de Granada Oeste neighborhood association, which attend these mobilizations together.

A group of representatives of these associations show banners in which they insist on the ‘No to the mobility plan’, as well as copies of the LA VERDAD article where Fructuoso’s statements are collected. ‘No to the plan’ and ‘Yes to the neighbors’ are other of his insistent proclamations.

Guillén regrets that Espinardo is “the only place” where there will not be wider sidewalks after the works, “even in some sections they are reduced to 1.4 and 1.6 meters, when they must be at least 1.8 meters” , which makes it difficult for pedestrians to cross.

Neighbors and merchants reiterate, as they have been doing since last summer, that “we don’t need more lanes for vehicles,” he stresses. The approved actions increase the circulation lanes from two to four, one for cars and another for buses in segregated lanes, in each direction. That in general. The parking spaces on Calle Mayor have disappeared, a space that, according to the City Council plan, the pedestrian gains.

The residents reject these changes, because, they reiterate, “the buses will not pass so often either” and they regret that the wide avenue of Juan Carlos, which they have “very close”, has not been used for these lanes. “This, in addition, is going to mean death for street commerce,” concludes Guillén.